‘Freddy vs. Jason’ actress Paula Shaw dies

FILE PHOTO: "Barney Miller" episode entitled "Bugs" - Airdate: September 29, 1977. Paula Shaw is seen with Jack Soo. Shaw died on Sept. 10 at the age of 84. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) PAULA SHAW;JACK SOO

An actress known for roles in both ends of the entertainment spectrum — Hallmark movies and “Freddy vs. Jason” — has died.

Paula Shaw was 84 years old.

Shaw’s death was confirmed on her workshop’s, The MAX, website, where it was written, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce Paula passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, morning at 9:00 am,” the message said.

“Paula touched countless lives through The MAX, the Mastery, and her transformational work. Her legacy lives on in the communities she created and the lives she changed.”

She passed away after a lengthy illness, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shaw was born in the Bronx in 1941 and started acting as a teen, eventually appearing in off-Broadway productions and summer stock, THR reported.

She moved to Los Angeles for the play “Geese.” Shaw eventually was asked to join “The Actors Studio” and was a member of the Synergy Trust improv group, People magazine reported.

In the 70s, she appeared on such hit shows as “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Barney Miller” and “Three’s Company.”

She also appeared on several soap operas, including “The Young and the Restless,” “Santa Barbara” and “General Hospital.”

Shaw also had a career on the big screen, appearing in films like “Reindeer Games” and in “Freddy vs. Jason” as Jason Voorhees’ mother, according to IMDB.

On the genre flipside, she starred in several Hallmark movies such as “Hanukkah on Rye” and “A Mrs. Miracle Christmas,” and was Andie MacDowell’s mother on the first season of Hallmark’s “Cedar Cove,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her final role was in “Round and Round,” according to her IMDB profile.

Shaw leaves behind her sister, brother-in-law, nephew and godchildren, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

© 2025 Cox Media Group