Fortune names best companies to work for

Fortune magazine has announced its list of the 100 best companies to work for this year.

Fortune set up its Trust Index survey that takes a look at what its editors believe are the main topics that create “great workplaces — key behaviors that drive trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company.”

The survey has 60 statements using a five-point scale and two open-ended questions that are tallied to come up with the list.

Fortune looks at communication, respect, pay, promotions and if employees enjoy time with their coworkers, among dozens of other benchmarks.

“The best companies create great work experiences not just for management, but also for their part-time employees on the front lines, for those who’ve just joined and those who’ve spent their whole career there, for every race and ethnicity, gender, neurotype, or other demographic in the organization—we look at it all. Companies with the broadest set of employees who report positive workplace experience receive the highest rankings on lists,” Fortune said.

Each company must have at least 1,000 employees to be part of the poll.

Topping the list is one Paris Hilton would be proud of: her family’s company, which shares her last name, Hilton. Hilton was No. 2 in 2023 and 2022 and No. 3 in 2021

Here are the top 10 companies for 2024:

  1. Hilton
  2. Cisco Systems
  3. Nvidia
  4. American Express
  5. Synchrony Financial
  6. Wegmans Food Markets
  7. Accenture
  8. Marriott International
  9. Cadence Design Systems
  10. Comcast NBCUniversal

To see the complete list, visit Fortune.com.

