Former NFL player D.J. Hayden among 6 killed in crash in Houston

D.J. Hayden: D.J. Hayden of the Oakland Raiders carries downfield against the Denver Broncos in the first half at O.co Coliseum on November 9, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas — Former NFL defensive back D.J. Hayden was among six people killed in a crash early Saturday in Houston. He was 33.

>> Read more trending news

According to KTRK, the Houston Police Department said that a driver in an SUV that was heading eastbound on Pierce went through the intersection of Fannin at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police say both drivers lost control and the SUV flipped, according to the news station. Four people were killed at the scene. Four others were taken to the hospital, where two died from their injuries.

One woman is believed to have life-threatening injuries, according to KHOU.

Authorities say, according to KTRK, that five men and one woman were killed in the crash. The driver believed to be at fault of the crash was one of those killed.

Hayden made national news in 2012 after he survived a near-fatal heart injury during practice while playing for the University of Houston, according to the NFL. He was chosen by the Raiders as the No. 12 overall pick during the 2013 NFL draft.

Hayden played for Oakland for four years and then played in Detroit, Jacksonville and Washington, the NFL reported.

“The cornerback produced four interceptions, 46 passes defensed, 4.5 sacks and 328 total tackles during his nine-year career,” the NFL said.

The names of the other victims have not been released. Sources told KTRK that other former University of Houston athletes are among the victims but that has not yet been confirmed.