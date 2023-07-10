Florida man accused of drowning dog in pool after family argument

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of drowning his family’s pet dog in an apartment complex’s swimming pool after an argument with other family members, authorities said.

Corey Vaughn Dacres, 25, of Pembroke Pines, was arrested on Sunday and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, according to Broward County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Police were called to the Advenir at San Tropez apartments just before 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday, the Miami Herald reported. According to a news release from the Pembroke Pines Police Department, officers found a 6-year-old female pit bull terrier, named Unity, at the bottom of the apartment complex’s swimming pool.

According to the news release, Dacres allegedly threw the dog over a locked 5-foot fence surrounding the pool area. He then entered the pool with the dog and “willfully and maliciously” drowned the animal, police said.

After returning to his residence, Dacres allegedly informed family members about Unity, WSVN-TV reported. Family members called authorities, and officers discovered the dog’s lifeless body at the bottom of the pool.

Officers also observed that Dacres’ clothing was wet when they questioned him, WTVJ reported.

“Cruel or inhumane treatment of animals or pets is a crime, and anyone charged can be subject to arrest, fines and any other penalties under the law,” the Pembroke Police Department wrote in its news release, which was also posted on Facebook.

Dacres remains in jail, with bail set at $35,000, online booking records show. If he posts bail, Dacres will not be allowed to return to his home or have contact with family members, WSVN reported. He also will be unable to own any animals, according to the television station.