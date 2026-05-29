Five killed, 34 injured in bus crash on I-95

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — At least five people are dead after a charter bus crashed into several vehicles on Interstate 95 in Virginia.

[ Read more trending news ]

Traffic had slowed due to a work zone before the crash at about 2:35 a.m. in Stafford County, about 45 miles south of Washington, D.C., The Associated Press reported.

All five of those killed were in vehicles that had been hit by the bus. Three of the 34 injured were in critical condition, police said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that traffic was slowing southbound for an upcoming work zone,” state police said in a news release. “A bus failed to slow for traffic and struck six vehicles.”

Police said the investigation continues but that charges are pending, WAVY reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group