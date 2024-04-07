FireHouse singer C.J. Snare dies

C.J. Snare FILE PHOTO: C.J. Snare of FireHouse performs in concert at the Cedar Park Center on April 24, 2016 in Cedar Park, Texas. The singer passed away at the age of 64. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

A founding member of FireHouse has died.

C.J. Snare was 64.

The band announced Snare’s death on Sunday via social media, calling it “a sad day for Rock N Roll,” Rolling Stone reported.

“It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse. CJ snare passed unexpectedly at home Friday night, April 5, 2024. He was a young 64 years old,” Snare’s bandmates wrote.

Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll. It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ... Posted by FireHouse on Sunday, April 7, 2024

They did not provide a cause of death but last year, Snare said he was going to have abdominal surgery which led to the postponement of appearances until someone could take his place. He recently alluded to getting back on stage, writing on social media “Feeling Stronger Everyday!”

Snare’s daughter, Heather, told TMZ that her father died after a battle with cancer, adding that the official cause of death was cardiac arrest. She said he died on Thursday.

He ended the post with “Health is first so making a FULL recovery before my return.”

FireHouse started in the mid-1980s and hit the charts in 1990 with their self-titled album. Two songs, both co-written by Snare, became, what Rolling Stone called “hair metal anthems,” “Don’t Treat Me Bad” and “Love of a Lifetime.”

They continued to dominate even after grunge came on the scene making the Hot 100 with “Reach for the Sky” and “When I Look Into Your Eyes.”

Snare leaves behind three children, TMZ reported.

