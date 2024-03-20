Father faces charges after calling to complain about child’s homework, police say

Too much homework? FILE PHOTO: A father who told school officials that his child got too much homework ended up facing charges. (romrodinka/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

OXFORD, Ohio — A father in Ohio was upset over the amount of homework that his elementary school-aged son received and his repeated complaints ended with him facing charges.

>> Read more trending news

Oxford (Ohio) police said that Adam Sizemore called his child’s school repeatedly to complain about the amount of work that was being sent home. The calls started on Feb. 29.

The school’s resource officer spoke to the angry father, telling him not to call again, noting that Sizemore’s speech was slurred. The officer asked Sizemore if he was intoxicated, with Sizemore allegedly saying he was “high,” the “Today” show reported. The verbal assault continued, the officer wrote in the police report. He said he hung up on Sizemore after warning him he could face charges.

Two officers visited Sizemore’s home but he didn’t answer the door. When one returned to the school, Sizemore was still calling, but eventually spoke to the school’s principal, demanding that his son did not get any homework. The principal hung up when he said Sizemore started swearing.

Sgt. Adam Price told the “Today” show that the school has kindergarten through fifth grade.

“This is a K-5 school so there is not an abnormal amount of homework,” Price said.

The next day, police said in the report, Sizemore started calling again and threatened the principal, saying the educator “better put his big boy pants on,” WXIX reported.

Eventually, Sizemore started calling the police department, not once, not twice, but according to Price, “18 times roughly,” WXIX station reported.

Sizemore tried to get the dispatchers’ names, which they would not provide. He also wanted to talk to the police chief but was only getting voicemail.

WXIX listened to the call recordings, transcribing one:

Dispatcher: “Leave a voicemail if he doesn’t answer.”

Sizemore: “I’m being very nice.”

Dispatcher: “Well, then come to the police department and we’ll call the chief in, and you can talk to him in person but I’m not calling him on the phone.”

Sizemore: “He can come to my [explictive] house. I pay for him. He can come to my house.”

Police did go to his house and arrested him, charging Sizemore with two first-degree misdemeanors for telecommunications harassment and a fourth-degree misdemeanor for menacing.

Sizemore left “Today” a voicemail, saying that “most” of the accusations against him are false.

“I’m a single dad of a boy and a girl and I’m just trying to do the best I can and that’s all I can do,” Sizemore said in his defense. “People make mistakes.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group