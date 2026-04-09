Fan loses pants while chasing foul ball during Rays-Cubs game

Members of the Chicago Cubs line up on the foul line at Tropicana Field before Tuesday's game against the host Tampa Bay Rays.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Who says you can’t see the moon inside a domed stadium?

A cheeky fan lost their pants while chasing a foul ball during Tuesday’s game between the host Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field.

The wardrobe malfunction took place in the top of the ninth inning. The Cubs were leading 9-2 when Chicago batter Matt Shaw lifted a foul ball down the right-field line.

The ball landed in a row where one person was sitting. The fan attempted to catch the baseball but the ball bounced off their glove and rattled away.

The fan was wearing a gray T-shirt and dark pants, but those britches were soon falling as the fan scambled and dived to grab the baseball.

Fans nearby began to laugh at the unintended show, and a policeman assigned in a nearby aisle spread his hands -- was the fan signaling “safe?” Or out (of pants)?

The game was being televised to the Tampa Bay and Chicago markets, and the fan’s “shining moment” was captured on the JumboTron at Tropicana Field, People reported. Many fans also caught the moment on video from the broadcast and posted it to X.

Cubs play-by-play announcers Jon “Boog” Sciambi and analyst Jim Deshaies remained professional throughout the embarrassing moment. Sciambi stayed silent, and then Deshaies, a former pitcher who spent 11 seasons in the majors, interjected, “Ooh! Everybody OK down there?”

Everybody ok down there is an elite call — Coach Hill (@CoachMarcusHill) April 8, 2026

The fan may have lost some dignity, and it was unclear if they even came up with the ball.

Still, baseball is truly a funny game.

© 2026 Cox Media Group