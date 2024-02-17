Explosion at Virginia house kills 1 firefighter, injuries multiple other firefighters Fire crews were called out to a house in Sterling, Virginia Friday evening where a house exploded that left a firefighter dead and multiple others injured. (Loudoun County Fire and Rescue/Loudoun County Fire and Rescue)

STERLING, Va. — Fire crews were called out to a house in Sterling, Virginia Friday evening where a house exploded that left a firefighter dead and multiple others injured.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said on Friday just after 7:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about a gas odor out of a house in Sterling. When crews arrived, they found a 500-gallon propane tank that was underground and was leaking. Fire officials requested assistance from Loudoun County’s Hazardous Materials Response Team.

Once firefighters made their way through the house, the house exploded, Loudoun County Fire Assistant Chief of Operations James Williams said, according to WJLA.

Williams said that nine firefighters as well as two civilians were taken to the hospital, the news outlet reported. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Saturday morning said that the number of firefighters hospitalized has been increased to 10. The current conditions of the firefighters and civilians taken to the hospital are unknown.

“I said this is the worst call that we can respond to. And this is a time where we need to support each other and hold each other up,” Williams said.

Williams said the house became leveled after the explosion, WRC-TV reported.

“Whole house shook it was a huge explosion and well fortunately I had walked my dog earlier and I smelled gas and someone in our neighborhood actually called the fire department to come to check on a gas leak... it looked like an inferno... it was horrific it looked like something out of a war zone,” neighbor, John Padegett told WJLA.

The name of the firefighter who was killed has not yet been released. They have been transported to the chief medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death, fire officials said.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, Williams said, according to The Associated Press.

“We appreciate the continued support of the community and our public safety partners during this incredibly difficult time. Please keep our Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System members, their friends, families, and all those involved in your thoughts.”

