‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer arrested at pro-Palestine protest at Biden TV appearance

Hunter Schafer arrested at protest FILE PHOTO: BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Hunter Schafer attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. Schafer was arrested in New York City for protesting against Israel's actions in Gaza. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Getty Images)

“Euphoria” actor Hunter Schafer was arrested Monday in New York City at a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, according to Variety.

Schafer, 25, was taken into custody with others who were protesting in the lobby of NBCUniversal headquarters, where President Joe Biden was filming his “Late Night with Seth Meyers” appearance.

According to NBC News, Schafer, who plays Jules in the HBO show, was wearing a black T-shirt that read “CEASE-FIRE NOW.”

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department confirmed that a group of 30 protesters were arrested and issued summons for trespassing and disorderly conduct at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, according to NBC. The spokesperson did not confirm Schafer’s arrest.

“Hunter was arrested at the protest, along with 50 other people,” Jewish Voice for Peace NYC, said in a statement.

“We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone.”

The group, which sponsored the protest, called on Biden to answer for U.S. policies in the region.

“The President needs to start answering to the American people — not the far-Right Israeli government indiscriminately bombing the people of Gaza, destroying 70% of infrastructure, including hospitals, universities and the electricity and water grids,” Jewish Voice for Peace NYC said on Twitter.

Biden was asked during his appearance about the situation in Gaza and if there is a path forward to peace.

“There is a path forward, with difficulty,” Biden said.

“Ramadan is coming up, and there’s been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan as well, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out,” Biden said.

Israeli officials have not said a break in the fighting will come then.

“Were there no Israel, there’s not a Jew in the world who’ll be safe,” Biden said in his interview with Meyers, which aired Monday night. “But here’s the deal: They also have to take advantage of an opportunity to have peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians who are being used as pawns by Hamas. And so there’s a process underway, and I think if we get that temporary ceasefire, we’re going to be able to move in a direction where we can change the dynamic, and not have a two-state solution immediately, but a process to get to a two-state solution process to guarantee Israel’s security and the independence of the Palestinians.”

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas and other armed groups attacked Israel, killing more than 1,200, injuring thousands and abducting some 240 people.

Following the attack, Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Gaza by land, air and sea.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war started.

The Israeli Defense Force said that 576 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the Oct. 7 attack — 237 of them since the ground offensive began on Oct. 27.

