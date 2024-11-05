Election 2024: Voters head to the polls (live updates)

Voters line up for Election Day

Election Day 2024 Voters line up to cast their ballots on November 5, 2024 in Atlanta, United States.

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Election Day 2024 has arrived as voters head to the polls to cast their ballot to send either former President Donald Trump or current Vice President Kamala Harris to the presidency.

The first votes for Election Day were cast in the small New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch. The Associated Press said the tradition of being first in the nation started back to 1960. There are only six voters in the town and they cast their ballot at midnight in the living room of Tillotson House. The count took about 15 and was split 3-3, three votes for Harris and three votes for Trump.

Who can vote?

Not everyone has a right to vote in America, but the requirements are not that difficult. The federal rules state that U.S. citizens 18 and older can vote. States may have other requirements such as not allowing people in prison for a felony, the AP reported.

What will you need to vote?

Many states, but not all, require voters to be registered prior to election day. But some states such as Virginia allow same-day registration that will allow voters to cast a provisional ballot. It is likely no matter where you cast your ballot that you will have to show identification, so make sure you have an ID with you before going to the polls, the AP said.

