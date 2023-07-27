The Eagles founding member, 'Take It to the Limit' singer, Randy Meisner dies at 77, band says Randy Meisner (Paul Natkin/WireImage)

The Eagles announced founding member, bassist, and vocalist Randy Meisner died last night in Los Angeles at the age of 77.

>> Read more trending news

The band in a statement on Facebook said that Meisner died from complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit,’” said the Eagles.

Meisner, Glenn Grey, Don Haley, and Bernie Leadon formed the Eagles in 1971, according to Variety. They made multiple albums including “Eagles,” “Desperado,” “On The Border,” “One of These Nights,” and “Hotel California.” He also co-wrote and sang the band’s hit song, “Take It to the Limit.”

The band said that Meisner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 with the group.

Before his success with the Eagles, Meisner was a bassist for another band called Poco made up of former Buffalo Springfield members Richie Furay and Jim Messina, according to Variety. He was a vocalist for Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon band as well.

Meisner was born on March 8 in 1946 in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska. According to Variety, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music.

Meisner was married twice, according to The Associated Press. He was married once when he was a teenager. He had three children.

He faced personal tragedy in 2016 when his wife, Lana Rae Meisner accidentally shot herself to death, the AP reported.

He was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had “severe issues” with alcohol according to court records and comments at a hearing in 2015, according to the AP. Meisner was ordered to receive constant medical care by the judge.

The band said that funeral arrangements are pending.

©2023 Cox Media Group