Duo Florida Georgia Line ends hiatus with unexpected CMA Fest performance

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE — Florida Georgia Line made fans’ night with a surprise reunion at CMA Fest in Nashville.

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The duo was called to the stage by boxing announcer Michael Buffer and kicked off their show with “Round Here,” Rolling Stone reported.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley told the fans, "We got three things we want to say tonight,” Hubbard said. “First of all, God is good. Second of all, life is short. And most importantly, your boys, we back baby," WZTV reported.

They had been teasing something coming all week, updating their social media with a new profile picture and a billboard with a phone number that, when texted, responded with "Turns out, some things are just better together. Much more to come."

The duo went on an “indefinite hiatus” and have been on solo tracks since 2022, without telling fans why they paused, other than to say they wanted to work on their own projects.

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