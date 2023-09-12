Drug common in decongestants being re-evaluated for effectiveness

What is phenylephrine? The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is meeting to re-evaluate the effectiveness a common ingredient found in over-the-counter decongestants, according to the agency. (evemilla/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration is meeting to re-evaluate the effectiveness of a common ingredient found in over-the-counter decongestants, according to the agency.

The panel, which began its meeting on Monday, is looking at the effectiveness of phenylephrine. The meeting is happening days after the FDA released a report claiming that phenylephrine likely doesn’t work.

Phenylephrine is used for the temporary relief of congestion or stuffiness caused by colds, sinus problems, hay fever or other allergies. Phenylephrine can be found in products such as Nyquil, Sudafed, Benadryl, Vicks and Mucinex.

While the product has been considered “generally recognized as safe and effective,” since its approval in the 1970s, the FDA issued a report last week that said phenylephrine is unlikely to work in any dosages.

If the agency determines the drug is not effective, its classification would likely be revoked.

“Because this would represent a major change in the agency’s position, we believe that presenting this information in an open public forum, along with a full discussion and vote” from committee members, “will be extremely helpful,” the FDA’s report said.

If phenylephrine is reclassified, drug companies would likely have to reformulate the decongestants with the drug or pull them from store shelves, Bloomberg reported.

A clinical trial in 2015 suggested that phenylephrine was “not significantly better than placebo at relieving nasal congestion in adults.”

