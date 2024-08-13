‘Do Not Drive’ warning issued for 457K older Ford, Mazda vehicles with Takata air bags

Ford and Mazda have issued an urgent “do not drive” warning for more than 457,000 older vehicles that have Takata air bags.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the warning, alerting owners who have vehicles that have unrepaired Takata air bags to not drive them until repairs are made and the defective air bag is replaced.

Most of the cars that are covered by the warning have already been recalled under various recall campaigns listed below. There are 374,290 Fords, including Lincolns and Mercurys, from 2004 through 2012 model years that are part of the alert.

  • 17V78717V788
    2004-2006 Ranger
  • 15V319
    2005-2006 GT
    2005-2014 Mustang
  • 16V38417V02418V04619V001
    2005-2006 GT
    2005-2014 Mustang
    2006-2012 Fusion
    2006-2012 Lincoln MKZ/Zephyr
    2006-2012 Mercury Milan
    2007-2010 Edge
    2007-2010 Lincoln MKX
    2007-2011 Ranger

Mazda has 82,893 vehicles from model years 2003 through 2015 covered by the warning which were already impacted by the following recall campaigns:

If you have any of the makes and models listed, you should search either the Ford or Mazda website to see if your car is part of the recall. You will need to enter your vehicle identification number or license plate number to access the system.

There have been 27 people killed by defective Takata air bags in the U.S. with another 400 injured, the NHTSA said.

