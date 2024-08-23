Dinner and a movie? Is Chick-fil-A expanding into streaming?

Chick-fil-A sign

Streaming? FILE PHOTO: Is Chick-fil-A expanding into streaming? (John Hanson Pye/John Hanson Pye - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Will Chick-fil-A be the latest company to expand into entertainment?

Read more trending news

Deadline was the first to report that the fast food chain has been working with several production companies to create family-friendly shows, including unscripted series.

It is also looking to license some content, Deadline said.

USA Today and the “Today” show and others have reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment but have not received anything back.

Chick-fil-A has already served up a series of animated shorts called “Stories of Evergreen Hills,” “Today” reported. It also has its own games under the Pennycake brand, Variety reported.

The company is owned by the Cathy family whose managed trust owns Trilith Studios in Atlanta. Trilith works with Marvel and is where “WandaVision,” “Loki” and “Avengers Endgame” were filmed.

Chick-fil-A operates over 3,000 locations in 48 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Canada.


Latest consumer headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!