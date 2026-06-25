Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping plot

The Detroit Lions cornerback was arrested in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold was arrested in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday in connection with kidnapping and robbery charges in early February, prosecutors said.

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Arnold, 23, surrendered late Wednesday, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. He is facing four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, police said.

Police said that Arnold was “the primary conspirator” in the Feb. 4 incident. Six other people were arrested earlier this year, WFLA reported.

Arnold is scheduled to make his first appearance in Hillsborough County court on Thursday, The Athletic reported, citing a social media post by the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office.

The State Attorney’s Office will file charges against Detroit Lions player Terrion Arnold following his arrest in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa. Arnold is facing multiple felony charges which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison. pic.twitter.com/VTK5f6LkGe — Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office (@HillsboroughSAO) June 25, 2026

“Arnold is facing multiple felony charges which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison,” the state attorney’s office stated in the post.

Police said that Arnold, the Lions’ first-round pick (and 24th overall) in the 2024 NFL draft, was part of an effort to lure three people to a Tampa apartment in retaliation for a suspected theft at an Airbnb the NFL player had rented in nearby Largo, The Athletic reported.

The alleged incident injured three teens, who were held at gunpoint and pistol-whipped before their personal property was stolen, WTVT reported.

According to the police news release, the others arrested were:

Ariana Del Valle, 19 : Three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping; arrested Feb. 4.

: Three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping; arrested Feb. 4. Jasmine Randazzo, 19 : Three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping; arrested Feb. 6.

: Three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping; arrested Feb. 6. Lyndell Hudson II, 26 : Three counts of armed robbery, three counts of armed kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; arrested Feb 12.

: Three counts of armed robbery, three counts of armed kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; arrested Feb 12. Christion Williams, 24 : Three counts of armed robbery, three counts of armed kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; arrested Feb. 12.

: Three counts of armed robbery, three counts of armed kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; arrested Feb. 12. Boakai Hilton Jr., 23: Three counts of kidnapping and three counts of armed robbery; arrested Feb. 17.

Three counts of kidnapping and three counts of armed robbery; arrested Feb. 17. Freddie Hughes, 27: Three counts of kidnapping and three counts of armed robbery; arrested March 21.

The alleged incident began at the Airbnb in Largo.

Tampa police said that multiple items belonging to Arnold were stolen from the Airbnb on Feb. 1, with losses totaling more than $250,000.

Arnold called the Largo Police Department on Feb. 3 to report the theft of $100,000 in cash, an $80,000 necklace and other possessions, The Athletic reported. A few hours later, the alleged robbery and kidnapping of three men in their late teens occurred in Tampa.

Tampa police said that Arnold suspected two of the three victims were responsible for the thefts, but officers later determined they were not involved.

According to Tampa police, Arnold and Hilton directed Randazzo and Del Valle to lure one victim to the Tampa apartment. When the victims arrived around midnight on Feb. 4, Williams and Hudson ambushed them from inside a closet.

Del Valle streamed the assault to Arnold, Hilton and Hughes, police said. According to investigators, Arnold ordered them to go inside, where the suspects stole property from the victims before forcing them to leave at around 1:40 a.m. ET.

Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management, which represents Arnold, said in a statement that the player “categorically denies any involvement” in the incident and “maintains his innocence.”

“There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations,” White’s statement said, according to The Athletic. “Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”

In a statement, the Lions said they were aware of Arnold’s arrest.

“We will not comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process,” a team spokesperson said.

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