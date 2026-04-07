Delta, others raise baggage fees amid rising jet fuel costs

FILE PHOTO: The cost for bags is going up on some airlines.

Several airlines have raised baggage prices as the cost of jet fuel continues to increase.

Delta Air Lines now joins JetBlue Airways and United Airlines in increasing the charges for luggage.

Here is the breakdown by airline:

Delta Air Lines

Delta will raise the cost of bags by $10 for the first and second checked bags, meaning passengers will pay $45 for the first, $55 for the second. Third checked bags will be increasing by $50, going to $200 for domestic and short-haul flights, WSB reported.

The increased fees will be on flights purchased on April 8 and beyond.

“These updates are part of Delta’s ongoing review of pricing across its business and reflect the impact of evolving global conditions and industry dynamics,” Delta told WSB in a statement.

Several categories of passengers will be able to have their bags fly at no cost, including some frequent flyer members, those in first class and active-duty members of the military.

It is the first baggage increase in two years, the company said.

United Airlines

United increased the cost of a passenger’s first bag to $45 for those traveling to the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Latin America if they prepay, or $50 if they pay within 24 hours of a flight, The Associated Press reported.

A second bag will cost $55.

Before the increase, the first checked bag was $35.

United credit card holders, some frequent flyer members, active military members and those in premium cabins get their first bag checked for free, Consumer Affairs reported.

JetBlue Airways

JetBlue raised the price of bags by $9 during peak travel periods, the AP reported. Some customers will still get free bags as well.

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