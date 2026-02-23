Delta flight experiences engine trouble, sparks large grass fire

FILE PHOTO: Delta Airlines Boeing 737-900 like this one had engine trouble shortly after taking off from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A flight from Savannah, Georgia, to Atlanta had to return to its originating airport after it experienced engine trouble shortly after takeoff.

The issue impacted Flight 1067’s left engine, the airline said in a statement, according to WSB.

Passenger Melissa Johnson told WSAV, “During take off, it felt like within a couple seconds of when the wheels left the runway that we heard this loud boom, and we saw sparks flying. It was almost like the sound of a car engine that backfired but 10 times as loud. You could tell there was a lot of fear on the plane just from the passengers.”

Fire crews responded to a grass fire at the Savannah/Hilton Head Airport, sparked by engine trouble, WSB and WSAV reported.

WJCL reported an air traffic controller can be heard on a control tower recording, asking, “Everything OK? I saw a pretty large flame on take off.”

The pilot replied, according to the news station, “We lost left engine straight out here for Delta 1067.”

The controller said there was a grass fire and told an airplane to move, saying, “We’re going to get a fire truck out there, that whole taxiway is on fire.”

The controller told the pilot of Flight 1067, “Unfortunately, when the engine blew, it set the whole grass on the left side of the airport on fire.”

The Boeing 737-900 landed safely at Savannah and all customers were able to get off the aircraft.

There were 179 passengers, two pilots and four flight attendants on the airplane, WSB reported.

The FAA said it is investigating, WJCL reported.

