Daytime Emmy Awards 2024: See the complete list of winners

LOS ANGELES — The 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards was held Friday at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Here is the list of nominees. Winners are in bold.

Daytime Drama Series

“The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

”The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

”Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

”General Hospital” (ABC)

“Neighbours” (Amazon Freevee)

”The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Daytime Talk Series

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Syndicated)

”The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

”Tamron Hall” (Syndicated)

”Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts” (Disney+)

”The View” (ABC)

Entertainment News Series

“Access Hollywood” (Syndicated)

”Entertainment Tonight” (Syndicated)

“Extra”(Syndicated)

Culinary Series

“Be My Guest with Ina Garten” (Food Network)

”Family Dinner” (Magnolia Network)

”Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays” (Food Network)

”Valerie’s Home Cooking” (Food Network)

”What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel” (Max)

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

John McCook as Eric Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, “Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, ”Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Bryton James as Devon Winters, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, “Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Guy Pearce as Mike Young, “Neighbours” (Amazon Freevee)

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

Daytime Talk Host

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, “The View” (ABC)

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, “Live with Kelly and Mark” (Syndicated)

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood, “The Talk” (CBS)

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” (Syndicated)

Daytime Personality — Daily

Frank Caprio, “Caught in Providence” (Facebook Watch)

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo,Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith, “Entertainment Tonight” (Syndicated)

Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent, “Inside Edition” (Syndicated)

Robert Hernandez, Star Jones, “Divorce Court” (Syndicated)

Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose, “Judy Justice” (Amazon Freevee)

Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

“The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

”The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

”Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

”General Hospital” (ABC)

”The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

“General Hospital” (ABC)

”The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

”The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

”Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

”The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

