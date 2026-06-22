Daveigh Chase’s mother speaks out after ‘The Ring’ actress’s death

FILE PHOTO: Actress Daveigh Chase attends Google and T-Mobile's celebration of the launch of Google Music at Mr. Brainwash Studio on November 16, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

The mother of child actor Daveigh Chase has spoken after the death of her daughter.

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Chase was best known as Samara Morgan in “The Ring,” and the voice of Lilo in Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch,” People magazine reported.

She died on June 17 at the age of 35.

[ Daveigh Chase, ‘Lilo & Stitch,’ ‘The Ring’ voice actress, dies at 35 ]

The Wrap reported Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, the directors of “Lilo & Stitch,” posted a tribute to Chase, the blue alien offering a sandwich to a Pudge fish, with Lilo’s doll Scrump sitting nearby, alluding to a comment Lilo made in the movie.

Cathy Chase spoke exclusively with the Daily Mail, telling the publication that she had not spoken with her daughter since 2019 and that the actress had struggled in the past with drug addiction, which began when she took painkillers for a back injury sustained in a motorcycle accident.

She said she didn’t believe the news initially that her daughter was dead, saying that she thought it was “fake news” at first, but then saw her daughter’s name popping up on “different legitimate sites.”

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