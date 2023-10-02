‘Dancing with the Stars’ host, Len Goodman’s cause of death released

Cause of death released FILE PHOTO: Len Goodman meets fans and signs copies of his book 'Lost London: A Personal Journey' at Waterstones Bluewater on October 10, 2013 in Greenhithe, England. Goodman died in April from prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. (Photo by Simon Burchell/Getty Images) (Simon Burchell/Getty Images)

The cause of death for “Dancing with the Stars” host, Len Goodman has been released.

The Daily Express was the first to report that Goodman died from prostate cancer that metastasized to his bones.

Goodman died at his home in Kent, England in April while in hospice care. His family was there when he passed, BBC News reported.

“Dancing with the Stars” started its 32nd season last month with Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough as hosts, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The pair paid tribute to the show’s long-time judge, with Riberio saying, “Now, we’re obviously missing a big part of our Dancing With the Stars family tonight. Of course, I’m talking about head judge Len Goodman, who passed away earlier this year.”

Hough added, “Len was on this panel for nearly all of our 31 seasons. And although he is irreplaceable, we wanted to keep his spirit alive.”

The show named the redesigned trophy the “Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy.”

Goodman, who was a champion dancer, was a judge on “Dancing with the Stars” from 2005 until 2022, retiring in November 2022. He was also a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” from 2004 to 2016, Entertainment Tonight reported.

He left behind his wife Sue, son James, and two grandchildren.

