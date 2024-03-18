Dairy Queen to give free cones away on first day of spring; other companies offer deals

Free cone day Dairy Queen is offering free ice cream cones at participating locations for the first day of spring. (Dairy Queen)

Spring is bringing a sweet deal to people who have a Dairy Queen nearby.

>> Read more trending news

The ice cream shop is giving away free cones on Tuesday as part of what it calls Treat SZN, which coincides with the first day of Spring.

The company says customers can get a “free small vanilla cone at participating U.S. non-mall locations.”

It is limited to one per person while supplies last.

Spring officially starts at 11:06 p.m. EDT on March 19, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Dairy Queen isn’t the only company using the change of seasons to offer deals to customers.

Amazon announced its Big Spring Sale which starts on March 20. The Hollywood Reporter called it “Amazon’s spring Prime Day,” with sales of up to 50% on electronics, beauty products, fitness equipment and clothing. Other companies are also running Spring-branded sales — such as Target, Sephora, Rugs USA and AllModern, according to NorthJersey.com.

Rita’s Ice will give a free cup of water ice as it has done for more than a quarter century.

© 2024 Cox Media Group