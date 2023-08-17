DA says fire marshal considers explosion in Pittsburgh suburb to be accidental Officials toured the site of the explosion Wednesday from over the weekend in Plum Borough, Pennsylvania that led to multiple damaged houses and six dead. Investigators are looking into the cause of the explosion but are reportedly leaning toward it being accidental. (Allegheny County District Attorney/Allegheny County District Attorney)

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — Officials toured the site of the explosion Wednesday from over the weekend in Plum Borough, Pennsylvania that led to multiple damaged houses and six dead. Investigators are looking into the cause of the explosion but are reportedly leaning toward it being accidental.

>> Read more trending news

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala spoke with WPXI and confirmed he toured the damage of the explosion and that he spoke with the fire marshal at the visit.

“I wanted to talk to the fire marshal and Donnie Brucker, he’s one of the top fire marshals in the country and Donnie says he thinks it’s an accident,” said Zappala told the new outlet.

Over the weekend, six people were killed and multiple houses were destroyed by the explosion and fire.

Allegheny County District Attorney’s office posted photos on Facebook Thursday, a day after the district attorney Zappala and other officials in the area walked through the explosion side of a house in Plum where six residents were killed.

The district attorney’s office also said that they will be assisting the Plum Police Department with the investigation.

Since 2008, according to WPXI, there have been three separate explosions in Plum. Peoples Natural Gas has not found any connection between them.

Zappala said that investigators are concentrated on the hot water heater that was in the basement where the explosion had originated, the news outlet reported. He also said that he plans to have experts assist the fire marshal with evaluating the explosion.

“The fire marshal is saying it was a gas, the gas exploded. That’s a lot of gas and a pretty major explosion so we’re going to bring in some explosives people to understand it better,” said Zappala, according to WPXI. He also plans to meet with Peoples Natural Gas about a future action plan including access for first responders to be able to shut off values immediately after a leak or explosion occurs.

“I think the police should be...they should have the ability if something like that happens, you could turn the gas off to the rest of that plan,” said Zappala, according to the news outlet.