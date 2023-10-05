Court records: Firefighter arrested after argument over how to wash cast iron skillet A firefighter is facing charges over an argument that started over cleaning a skillet with dish soap in Orlando, Florida, court records say. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ORLANDO, Fla. — A firefighter is facing charges over an argument that started over cleaning a skillet with dish soap in Orlando, Florida, court records say.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WFTV, Orland firefighter Over Seijas was cleaning dishes in the Station 9 kitchen after the fire crew ate dinner.

Some of the other firefighters said that Seijas shouldn’t be using dish soap to clean cast iron cookware, according to the news outlet. The reason was because “takes the seasoning out of the pan.” Taking the seasoning out could cause the cast iron skillet to rust.

According to the arrest warrant, that was when one of the other firefighters identified as Lateef Williams said “You don’t do that around here,” WFTV reported. Williams then reportedly went behind Seijas. He then placed a knife up against his throat. He also reportedly said “that’s how people get killed.”

Witnesses told investigators that the knife roughly had a 6-inch blade.

Williams released Seijas and reportedly said that he was joking, the news station reported. He also said that he used the “dull side of the blade.”

Seijas reportedly told supervisors that he did not want to press charges but ended up filing a police report the following day, the warrant said, according to WFTV.

Witnesses said that the joke “went too far” and that it “came out of nowhere.”

The union that is representing the Orlando firefighters told WFTV last week that Williams is on administrative leave. He is facing aggravated assault and battery charges.