Cody Ince, former University of Iowa offensive lineman, dead at 23

Cody Ince: Cody Ince (73) played on the offensive line at Iowa from 2018 to 2021. (David K. Purdy/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Cody Ince, who played on the offensive line for the University of Iowa football team from 2018 to 2021, died Saturday, according to his obituary. He was 23.

Ince died “unexpectedly” at his home in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, the obituary stated. No cause of death was given, WHO-TV reported.

Ince played in 29 games for the Hawkeyes, starting in 10 contests, The Gazette reported. He was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree and was named to the spring semester Dean’s list in 2021, according to KCRG-TV.

We’re mourning the loss of one of our own.



Rest easy, Cody. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/Ou4zLC9hcj — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) July 18, 2023

He was also named an honorable mention All-Big Ten player in 2020 by coaches and the media and was a preseason second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, according to WHO.

Ince graduated in 2022 and skipped his final year of college eligibility, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince’s sudden passing,” Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement on Tuesday. “Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program -- his coaches and teammates -- are mourning his loss.”

Ince was an all-state selection by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association in 2017 while playing for Unity High School in Balsam Lake, the Journal Sentinel reported.