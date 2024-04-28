Climber dies after falling on peak in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — One person has died, and another was seriously injured after falling while climbing Mt. Johnson in Denali National Park Thursday night, officials say.

Denali National Park and Preserve said that a person died after they fell about 1,000 feet while climbing an 8,400-foot peak Thursday evening from Mt. Johnson.

The climber’s body was recovered Saturday morning, the National Park Service said. The remains were identified as Robbi Mecus, 52, from Keene Valley, New York. Mecus’ cause of death was from injuries she got in the fall.

Another person with them fell too - a 30-year-old woman from California, the National Park Service said. She had serious injuries and was recused Friday morning by National Park Service mountaineering rangers. She was transported to the hospital by air ambulance.

Park officials described the route to be a mix of “steep rock, ice and snow,” when the two women fell, according to KTUU.

The two climbers were roped in at the time of the incident, the news outlet reported.

“We are grateful for the rescue efforts of Denali mountaineering rangers and the two good Samaritans on Mt. Johnson who helped save a fellow climber’s life,” Denali National Park Superintendent Brook Merrell said, in a statement. “We extend our thoughts and condolences to the friends and family of Robbi Mecus”.

