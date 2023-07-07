Christmas Tree Shops start liquidation process, will stop honoring gift cards

Liquidation FILE PHOTO: Christmas Tree Shops will liquidate all stores after defaulting on a bankruptcy loan. (MediaNews Group/Boston Herald vi/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Christmas Tree Shops has started the process of closing all of its stores nationwide after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May and recently defaulted on its loan.

Last week, the company filed paperwork in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, that it reached an agreement with stakeholders to liquidate its remaining 70 stores unless a buyer emerges within a week, The Wall Street Journal was first to report.

The court filing came after Christmas Tree Shops took out and then defaulted on a $45 million loan. The reason the company could not pay was “due to worsening revenues and liquidity,” according to court papers.

No buyer has stepped forward so the process to close the home decor store has begun.

WFXT reported that the stores will discount products up to 50% off the lowest ticketed prices.

Hilco Merchant Resources which is managing the liquidation said in a news release, “Find big bargains on all your favorite things...its Christmas savings in July!”

Fixtures, furnishing and equipment will also be for sale, Hilco said.

Here’s a list of the stores currently in operation but that are closing:

Connecticut

  • Danbury
  • Manchester
  • Orange
  • Waterford

Delaware

  • Rehoboth Beach
  • Wilmington

Florida

  • Altamonte Springs
  • Estero
  • Jacksonville
  • Sarasota

Georgia

  • Augusta

Indiana

  • Greenwood
  • Mishawaka

Kentucky

  • Florence

Maine

  • Augusta
  • Bangor
  • Scarborough

Maryland

  • Hagerstown
  • Waldorf

Massachusetts

  • Avon
  • Falmouth
  • Foxboro
  • Holyoke
  • Hyannis
  • Lynnfield
  • Natick
  • North Attleboro
  • North Dartmouth
  • Orleans
  • Pembroke
  • Shrewsbury
  • Somerville
  • West Dennis

Michigan

  • Taylor
  • Utica

New Hampshire

  • Nashua
  • North Conway
  • Portsmouth
  • Salem

New Jersey

  • Brick
  • Bridgewater
  • Cherry Hill
  • Deptford
  • Freehold
  • Mays Landing
  • Paramus
  • Rockaway
  • Springfield
  • Woodland Park

New York

  • Albany
  • Amherst
  • Deer Park
  • Hartsdale
  • Johnson City
  • Middletown
  • Poughkeepsie
  • Riverhead
  • Rochester
  • Staten Island
  • Syracuse

North Carolina

  • Fayetteville
  • Greensboro

Ohio

  • Dayton

Pennsylvania

  • Allentown
  • Erie
  • Harrisburg
  • Moosic
  • York

Rhode Island

  • Middletown
  • Warwick

South Carolina

  • Greenville

Vermont

  • Williston

Virginia

  • Glen Allen

The company also has announced the status of any gift cards consumers may have. Christmas Tree Shops will no longer be selling or honoring gift cards as of July 21, according to court documents. If you have a gift card and want to check on the balance, you do so on the company’s website. You will need the card number and pin.

The first Christmas Tree Shops location opened in 1970 on Cape Cod, according to WFXT. It had been owned and operated by Bed Bath and Beyond from 2003 until 2020 when that company sold it to Handil Holdings. Bed Bath and Beyond also filed for bankruptcy and closed all of its stores, including the buybuy Baby chain earlier this year, CNN reported.






