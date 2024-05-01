Child dies after winds send bounce house airborne in Arizona A 2-year-old child was killed and another child was injured after the wind swept away a bounce house over the weekend in Casa Grande, Arizona. (Prateek - stock.adobe.com)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 2-year-old child was killed and another child was injured after the wind swept away a bounce house over the weekend in Casa Grande, Arizona.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to KTVK. Multiple children were playing inside a bounce house when a gust of wind blew the bounce house into the air to a lot in the area.

The two-year-old child was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. According to the news outlet, Phoenix Firehouse 25 posted on Instagram that the young boy was the son of a Phoenix firefighter.

The other child had non-life-threatening injuries, according to CNN.

“This appears to have been a tragic accident,” Pinal County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lauren Reimer said in a statement obtained by CNN. “We would like to extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the grieving family.”

It’s not clear if the bounce house was staked and anchored at the time. CNN reported that The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said it should be and that winds should not be over 15 to 25 mph when in use.

There are only a few states in the country that have regulations or guidelines in place regarding the setting up of bounce houses, according to The Associated Press.

