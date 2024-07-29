Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with freebies and deals

It may be a dreaded Monday but it brings a celebration of sorts. July 29 marks National Chicken Wing Day and like many of these “holidays,” there are deals to be had.

As always they are subject to participation so you should check with your local restaurants to see if they’re taking part.

Applebee’s: Buy one order of boneless or bone-in wings get one free through the app and use code WINGDAY24.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Six free wings with an online order of $10 using code WINGDAY on the app or online.

BurgerFi: $5 for five Jumbo Chicken Wings with the purchase of a beverage. Dine-in only at participating locations.

Dave and Buster’s: All-you-can-eat wings plus $10 Power Card starting at $22.99. (USA Today)

East Coast Wings + Grill: 85-cent bone-in wings. Plus there’s a Chicken Wing Champion contest going on through Aug. 11. (USA Today)

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express: Free three-piece wings with the purchase of a Fatburger meal when ordering online with code WINGMAN 24. (USA Today)

Hooters: BOGO 10 wings get 10 free, dine-in only.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: 10 wings for $12.99. (USA Today)

Native Grill & Wings: 69-cent wings dine-in and online using code WINGDAY. (USA Today)

Omaha Steaks: Save 50% on fully cooked wings with the purchase of another item. (Today)

PJ Whelihan’s: Free five-piece wing order with a minimum $10 order, dine-in only, one per check. (USA Today)

Pluckers Wing Bar: $1 wings. (Today)

Popeyes: BOGO - buy an order of boneless or bone-in wings on Monday, and get a second for $1 when ordered through the app or website. The promotion runs through Aug. 4.

Purdue: Three bags of Air Fryer Ready Crispy wings for $39.99. Online only. (USA Today)

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe: Firemouth Wings for $10, $3 Hurrycanes. (USA Today)

Slim Chickens: 25 chicken tenders for $29 or 20 wings for $25. (Today)

Smokey Bones: BOGO wings, loyalty club members get up to six wings free. (USA Today)

Whataburger: BOGO wings when using the app if it was downloaded before Monday.

Wing It On!: 75-cent wings each in increments of six. (Today)

Wings and Rings: 40% off traditional and boneless wings. (USA Today)

Wingstop: Five free boneless or classic wings with purchase using code FREEWINGS online or through the app.





