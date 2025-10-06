CDC updates COVID-19, chickenpox immunization schedules

FILE PHOTO: The CDC has changed the vaccine schedules for COVID-19 boosters and chickenpox. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have changed the immunization schedules for adults and children.

The vaccine schedule will now reflect the guidance that COVID-19 boosters be given after “individual-based decision-making” and that the varicella or chickenpox vaccine be given to toddlers as a separate shot, not in a combination of vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella, the agency said on Monday.

The changes were made after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ suggestions were approved by the acting CDC director and Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Jim O’Neill.

For more on the announcement, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group