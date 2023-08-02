Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, separating from wife Sophie

Separated FILE PHOTO: Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023, in London, England. The Trudeaus announced they have separated after 18 years of marriage. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced Wednesday that they are separating.

In a post on Instagram, the prime minister said the decision came “after many meaningful and difficult conversations.”

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he wrote. “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”

Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau met in Montreal in 2002. Grégoire Trudeau was a TV and radio host in Quebec.

The couple married three years later. They share three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.

