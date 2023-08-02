Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, separating from wife Sophie

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced Wednesday that they are separating.
In a post on Instagram, the prime minister said the decision came “after many meaningful and difficult conversations.”
“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he wrote. “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”
Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau met in Montreal in 2002. Grégoire Trudeau was a TV and radio host in Quebec.
The couple married three years later. They share three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.
