Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, separating from wife Sophie

Separated FILE PHOTO: Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023, in London, England. The Trudeaus announced they have separated after 18 years of marriage. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced Wednesday that they are separating.

>> Read more trending news

In a post on Instagram, the prime minister said the decision came “after many meaningful and difficult conversations.”

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he wrote. “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”

Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau met in Montreal in 2002. Grégoire Trudeau was a TV and radio host in Quebec.

The couple married three years later. They share three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2023!

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!