Bruce Willis holds infant granddaughter for Father’s Day

Bruce Willis: The actor got to hold his first grandchild on Father's Day in a sweet moment captured in photographs by his daughter. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Bruce Willis sees cute people. Specifically, his new granddaughter.

Rumer Willis shared photos on social media of “The Sixth Sense” and “Die Hard” actor, 68, holding his first grandchild on Father’s Day, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Rumer Willis wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.”

Rumer Willis, 34, gave birth to Louetta Isley Thomas Willis in April, E! Online reported. The infant’s father is Rumer Willis’ boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, the entertainment news website reported.

In another photograph, Rumer Willis holds her daughter while her father stands next to her with his arm around her, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ family announced in March 2022 that the actor was “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. In February 2023, his former wife, Demi Moore, said that Bruce Willis’ condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

According to CBS News, aphasia is a language disorder that impacts a person’s ability to communicate.

Bruce Willis’ condition update: Aphasia has progressed to frontotemporal dementia

It has been estimated that between 50,000 and 60,000 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with a frontotemporal dementia disorder and it takes just over 3.5 years from the first signs of symptoms until diagnosis.

