Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled tour dates

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announced Friday their rescheduled tour dates that were postponed previously as Springsteen was treated for peptic ulcer disease.

Last month, Springsteen was advised by his doctors to postpone his shows due to medical issues, according to WPXI.

Peptic ulcer disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine, according to The Associated Press. It can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

The new show dates that were announced will be in the spring and late summer of 2024, according to Deadline. There will be a four-month break between the two U.S. legs of the tour as well. The rescheduled shows in Canada are expected to be announced next week.

The new dates for 2024 will be at the originally scheduled venues, according to Deadline.

Here is the full list of the rescheduled tour dates, according to Springsteen:

March 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (rescheduled from Nov. 30, 2023)

March 25 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena (rescheduled from Dec. 2, 2023)

March 28 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 10, 2023)

March 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 12, 2023)

April 4 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 4, 2023)

April 7 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 6, 2023)

April 12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 16, 2023)

April 15 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 19, 2023)

April 18 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome (rescheduled from Sept. 7, 2023)

April 21 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 21, 2023)

Aug. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from (Sept. 12, 2023)

Aug. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 14, 2023)

Aug. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 16, 2023)

Aug. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 18, 2023)

Sept. 7 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2023)

Sept. 13 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards (rescheduled from Sept. 9, 2023)

All tickets that were purchased for the postponed shows will remain valid for the new rescheduled tour dates.

