British nurse convicted of murdering 7 newborn babies, attempting to murder of 6 more

British nurse convicted of murdering 7 newborn babies CHESHIRE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 2020: In this handout photo provided by Cheshire Constabulary, Lucy Letby has a headshot taken while in police custody in November 2020. Letby, a former nurse at Countess of Cheshire Hospital, was convicted of murdering seven babies, and attempting to murder six more, in the hospital’s neonatal ward between 2015 and 2016. (Handout Photo by Cheshire Constabulary via Getty Images) (Getty Images/Cheshire Constabulary/Getty Images/Cheshire Constabulary)

LONDON — A woman who was a nurse at a hospital in England between June 2015 and June 2016, was convicted Friday in Manchester, England after a 10-month trial of murdering seven babies.

A jury made up of 11 people in Manchester found Lucy Letby, 33, guilty of murdering seven newborns and attempting to murder six more, according to The Washington Post. Letby was found not guilty of two other counts of attempted murder. The jury was also undecided about the attempted murder of another four newborns.

British media outlets reported that the verdicts mean that Letby is “the most prolific child serial killer in the United Kingdom’s modern history,” according to the Post.

“Today is not a time for celebration. There are no winners in this case,” Nicola Evans, detective chief inspector for the Cheshire Constabulary, said in a statement obtained by the Post. “Our focus right now is very much on the families of the babies. The compassion and strength shown by the parents — and wider family members — has been overwhelming.”

Letby worked as a neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester which is in northwestern England, according to The New York Times.

The incidents all happened between June 2015 and June 2016. Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies in her ward. Ministers are investigating how Letby was able to carry out so many attacks prior to being reported to the police, according to The Guardian.

Jurors learned over the trial that Letby had harmed the babies in her care in multiple ways including overfeeding them with milk as well as injecting them with air and insulin, the Times reported. She denied the accusations. Prosecutors claimed that she had intended to kill the babies and blamed their deaths on natural causes.

Letby is expected to be sentenced Monday. According to the Times, she is expected to get a “whole life order” which is basically spending the rest of her life in prison with little to no chance of getting released.

The identities of the babies involved have been protected by a court order, according to CNN. This applies to babies that died and babies that survived.