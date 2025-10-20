Brett James plane crash: NTSB releases preliminary report

FILE PHOTO: Brett James attends the 58th ASCAP Country Music Awards Reception at Soho House Nashville on November 07, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The NTSB has released its preliminary report on the plane crash that killed James, his wife and his stepdaughter. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report into the deadly plane crash that killed county singer-songwriter Brett James and his family.

James, his wife and stepdaughter died on Sept. 18 when their plane spiraled out of control near the airport where he was trying to land, People magazine reported.

He had “requested a visual approach” at Macon County Airport and tried to make a full turn of the Cirrus SR22T while landing before he lost control the NTSB said.

He had approached MCA at 2:48 p.m. and was at 6,800 feet when he “intended to perform a 360º turn to land” on the runway."

That was the final transmission air traffic control received from James.

The crash was captured on video and showed the plane descending in a left turn before going into a “tightening spiral” and hitting the ground.

The plane had been “rocking side-to-side” and then started “rolling inverted and descending behind a tree line.”

The wreckage was recovered and is being examined.

In addition to James, his wife Melody Carole and her daughter Meryl Wilson also died.

James wrote music for performers such as Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney and Kelly Clarkson. He also wrote Carrie Underwood’s the hit song, “Jesus Take the Wheel,” Us Weekly reported.

