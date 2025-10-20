Brett James plane crash: NTSB releases preliminary report

Brett James
Brett James FILE PHOTO: Brett James attends the 58th ASCAP Country Music Awards Reception at Soho House Nashville on November 07, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The NTSB has released its preliminary report on the plane crash that killed James, his wife and his stepdaughter. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report into the deadly plane crash that killed county singer-songwriter Brett James and his family.

Read more trending news

James, his wife and stepdaughter died on Sept. 18 when their plane spiraled out of control near the airport where he was trying to land, People magazine reported.

He had “requested a visual approach” at Macon County Airport and tried to make a full turn of the Cirrus SR22T while landing before he lost control the NTSB said.

He had approached MCA at 2:48 p.m. and was at 6,800 feet when he “intended to perform a 360º turn to land” on the runway."

That was the final transmission air traffic control received from James.

The crash was captured on video and showed the plane descending in a left turn before going into a “tightening spiral” and hitting the ground.

Previous coverage: Brett James, Grammy-winning country music songwriter, killed in plane crash

The plane had been “rocking side-to-side” and then started “rolling inverted and descending behind a tree line.”

You can read the report here.

The wreckage was recovered and is being examined.

In addition to James, his wife Melody Carole and her daughter Meryl Wilson also died.

James wrote music for performers such as Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney and Kelly Clarkson. He also wrote Carrie Underwood’s the hit song, “Jesus Take the Wheel,” Us Weekly reported.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!