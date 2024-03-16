Boxing great Roberto Duran receiving medical care for heart condition

Roberto Duran: The boxing legend is receiving care for heart problems, his family said. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

PANAMA CITY, Panama — Boxing legend Roberto Duran is receiving medical care for a heart problem, his family said on Saturday.

Duran, 72, who won world titles across four boxing classifications during his career, “has suffered a health complication due to an atrioventricular blockade,” his family said in a statement on the boxer’s Instagram account.

“We are waiting for results so that we can provide more information on his health,” the family said, according to The Associated Press. “We thank our relatives, friends and all of his supporters who are praying for him.”

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Duran was being treated in a hospital in Panama.

Legendary champion one of the best ever Roberto Manos de piedra Durán is in the hospital in Panama with a heart condition . His family is joined by the world in prayers for his successful and prompt recovery, he is a Champion and will win this fight pic.twitter.com/lBV11TlI3b — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) March 16, 2024

“His family is joined by the world in prayers for his successful and prompt recovery, he is a champion and will win this fight,” Sulaiman wrote.

Duran made his pro boxing debut on March 8, 1967, and won the first 32 bouts of his career, according to Britannica.com. He retired in 2002 with a 103-16 record.

The man known as “Manos de Piedra” (“Hands of Stone”) had two memorable bouts against Sugar Ray Leonard, winning the welterweight title against him on June 25, 1980.

The rematch, on Nov. 25, 1980, became infamous as the “no mas” bout. Leonard was awarded a knockout in the eighth round when he surrendered during the middle of the round. Duran walked away from Leonard and said “No mas” (”no more”).

Duran held titles in the lightweight, welterweight, junior-middleweight and middleweight divisions.

