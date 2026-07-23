Bear attacks woman hiking in Alaska

A brown bear attacked a woman while she was hiking on an Alaskan trail.

A woman is recovering from injuries she sustained after a bear attack in Alaska.

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The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said in a release that the woman was hiking on a trail near the Bear Valley neighborhood in Anchorage when a brown bear attacked her. She had been with another person and three dogs at the time of the attack.

It happened on a “narrow, switch-backed trail uphill” from the neighborhood where there was heavy vegetation and low visibility.

ADF&G officials believe the bear was surprised by the hikers and the dogs. It ran off after what was called “brief contact with one of the hikers.”

The other hiker and the dogs were not injured, USA Today reported.

A brown bear was later spotted by a police department drone in the area.

Anchorage Police said they found the woman hiker who had non-life-threatening injuries, and Anchorage Fire Department personnel carried her down the trail. She was eventually taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Alaska Public Media reported that there have been several bear encounters this summer. A woman was mauled at her Kenai home after finding a brown bear and her cubs at her front door. That woman was hospitalized after the attack, ABC News reported.

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