Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers reach divorce settlement

LOS ANGELES — Actor Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, have reached a divorce agreement.

Hammer, 36, known for his roles in “The Lone Ranger,” “Call Me By Your Name” and “The Social Network,” reached an agreement that will soon be finalized by a judge, People reported.

He signed off on a declaration for default, or an uncontested dissolution of marriage, according to court documents, Fox News Digital reported.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the agreement.

Chambers, 40, filed for divorce in 2020 after the couple separated, according to The Associated Press. She is a television personality who has had shows on the Food Network and the Cooking Channel, the news organization reported.

Hammer and Chambers began dating in 2007 and married in 2010.

The couple share two children: a daughter, Harper, 8; and a son, Ford Douglas Amand, 6, People reported.

Chambers and the children have been living in the Cayman Islands since she filed for divorce, Fox News Digital reported. She still has been co-parenting with Hammer, according to the news outlet.

The divorce agreement comes weeks after prosecutors in Los Angeles County declined to charge Hammer in an investigation stemming from a woman’s claim that he sexually assaulted her, the AP reported. The alleged assault occurred on April 24, 2017.

Prosecutors cited a lack of evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

