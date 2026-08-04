Ariana Grande tells fans break was planned long ago

FILE PHOTO: Ariana Grande attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 09, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande spoke out about her planned break from the spotlight, telling fans that she decided a while ago to step away.

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Grande spoke to her fans during her concert in Chicago on Monday.

“The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing,” she told the crowd, according to CNN. “It is something that I had decided to plan… a long time ago.”

She said she made the decision “from a thoughtful and empowered place.”

“I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say, that could not be more the… opposite,” Grande shared. “Boundaries do need to be set, human beings can need a break sometimes.”

“No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality, or be more real to me or louder to me than this love that we share,” she added. “I love you.”

The concert was part of her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which is scheduled to end in London on Sept. 1, CNN reported.

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News of her pause was initially shared by a representative for the 33-year-old singer and actress, who told People magazine that “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.”

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” the representative said. “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

Along with stepping away from the spotlight, Grande will not appear in “Sunday in the Park with George” with her “Wicked” costar Jonathan Bailey next year, People reported.

Her upcoming film “Focker-in-Law” will be released on Nov. 25. She stars with Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in the latest installment of the “Meet the Parents” franchise.

0 of 27 Photos: Ariana Grande through the years Here are some memorable photos of actress and singer Ariana Grande through the years. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2008: Actress Ariana Grande from "13: A New Musical" visits Planet Hollywood Times Square on October 30, 2008, in New York City. (Joe Corrigan/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2009: Actress Ariana Grande arrives at Variety's third annual Power of Youth event held at Paramount Studios on December 5, 2009, in Los Angeles. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2010: Ariana Grande arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal Studios on June 6, 2010, in Universal City, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2011: Actress Ariana Grande arrives at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on August 14, 2011, in Hollywood, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2012: Actress Ariana Grande arrives at the premiere of Summit Entertainment's "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 12, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2013: Singer Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2014: Recording artist Ariana Grande (center) performs with dancers during the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2015: Ariana Grande performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on March 20, 2015, in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2016: Ariana Grande Performs During ABC's "Good Morning America's" 2016 Summer Concert Series at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on May 20, 2016, in New York City. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2017: In this handout provided by the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform on stage on June 4, 2017, in Manchester, England. (Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2018: Ariana Grande attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2018: Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018, in New York City. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2019: Ariana Grande performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2019, in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2020: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2021: Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande appear on an episode of "The Voice." (Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2024: (L-R) Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend as Universal Pictures presents special New York City WICKED Screening at Metrograph on December 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Universal Pictures) (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Universal Pictu) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2025: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2025: Ariana Grande attends the 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Virtuosos Award at The Arlington Theatre on February 09, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2025: Ariana Grande attends the 97th annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2025: Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2025: Ariana Grande promotes the upcoming film "Wicked: For Good" at the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 02, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grande announced an upcoming tour. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Photos: Ariana Grande through the years 2026: Ariana Grande attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 09, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

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