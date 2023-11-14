André 3000 to release first album since Outkast break-up 17 years ago

New album FILE PHOTO: André 3000 of 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' speaks onstage during the AMC Networks portion of the Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour on January 16, 2020 in Pasadena, California. He is dropping a new album this week, the first full album in 17 years. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

For the first time in nearly two decades, André 3000 is releasing a new album.

“New Blue Sun” will drop on Friday and it is the first album the performer has released since his former band Outkast broke up 17 years ago. He made the announcement during an interview with NPR.

The album is not what Outkast fans may be expecting or used to.

As NPR described it, “New Blue Sun” is a stunning 87-minute mind-bender, minimalist and experimental, tribal and transcendent.

The album is instrumental highlighting woodwinds. It will have no rap lyrics.

It will feature André 3000 on various woodwind instruments including digital flutes, Carlos Niño on percussion and Nate Mercereau on guitar, he told NPR.

Deadline reported that the album will come with a label warning as such.

The opening track is called “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time,” USA Today reported.

While this isn’t the first music André 3000 has released over the past 17 years, it is the first full-length one, the outlet reported.

