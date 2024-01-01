Ana Ofelia Murguía, voice of Mama Coco in ‘Coco’ dies

Ana Ofelia Murguía FILE PHOTO: Ana Ofelia Murguía speaks after receives his ACPT Award, recognition for the best of theater in Mexico at Teatro de La Ciudad on September 28, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images) (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

The woman who voiced the character of Mama Coco in the Disney Pixar film “Coco” has died.

Ana Ofelia Murguía was 90 years old.

The Mexican National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature announced her death on social media, writing, that she “was part of the stable cast of the National Theater Company of Mexico, and whose artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico.”

Con profunda tristeza lamentamos el sensible deceso de la primera actriz Ana Ofelia Murguía, quien formaba parte del elenco estable de la @CNTeatromx del #INBAL y cuya trayectoria artística fue vital para las artes escénicas de México.



Enviamos condolencias y abrazamos con… pic.twitter.com/BnEkpxG4k2 — Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (@bellasartesinba) December 31, 2023

Murguía sang, “Remember me each time you hear my sad guitar/Know that when I’m with you the only way that I can be/Until you’re in my arms again, remember me,” explaining to the rest of the family, who were in tears, that her “Papa used to sing me that song.”

Murguía was born in Mexico in 1933, the BBC reported. Over four decades, she was a star of the stage, screen and television, and was awarded a lifetime achievement Golden Ariel award in 2011 for her contributions to the Mexican film industry.

It wasn’t her first award. Murguía was nominated for Ariel six times, winning the Best Supporting Actress awards three times in 1979, 1976 and 1996, Fox News reported.

“Coco” won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2018.

