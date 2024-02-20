Police search for American woman who vanished in Spain

Ana Maria Knezevich Henao Authorities in Spain are searching for Ana Maria Knezevich Henao, a 40-year-old American woman who vanished in Madrid on Feb. 2, 2024. (Centro Nacional de Desaparecidos)

Authorities in Spain are searching for an American woman who vanished earlier this month in Madrid.

Ana Maria Knezevich Henao, 40, disappeared on Feb. 2, according to Spain’s National Center for Missing Persons. The naturalized American, who is originally from Colombia, had traveled from Florida to Spain in December amid a nasty divorce from her husband, The Associated Press reported.

On Feb. 3, Knezevich Henao sent two friends text messages — one in English and the other in Spanish — to let them know that she had “met someone wonderful” while on a walk the day before and that she would be going to the man’s summer house outside of Madrid, according to the AP.

“She wouldn’t do this,” Sanna Rameau, the friend who got the English text message, told the AP. “It is very unsafe and crazy behavior. She wouldn’t do that.”

She added that the text sent from Knezevich Henao in Spanish was “so flat it appeared to have been written in English and run through Google Translate,” the news agency reported.

“It just didn’t make sense,” she said.

After days passed without further contact from Knezevich Henao, friends called the local fire department to do a wellness check, WTVJ reported.

“They didn’t find her,” Remeau told the news station. She added that it “looks like she left the apartment locking it from the outside. That’s the last we know.”

Knezevich Henao’s brother, Juan Felipe Henao, told CNN that his sister was supposed to take a train to Barcelona with a friend on Feb. 5, but she never showed up at the station. Authorities learned that around the time she went missing, someone spray-painted the lenses of two security cameras at the apartment building where she was staying, CNN reported.

“A man with a helmet sprayed the surveillance cameras outside the directory of her apartment building and waited for two people to leave the building and took the opportunity to go inside and spray the surveillance camera inside by the elevator,” Remeau told WTVJ.

It was not immediately clear whether the incident was related to the 40-year-old’s disappearance.

Knezevich Henao and her husband, David Knezevich, have been married for 13 years, the AP reported. They own EOX Technology Solutions Inc., a company that provides businesses in South Florida with computer support, according to the news agency.

Henao and Rameau told CNN that they have been in contact with Knezevich, who told them that he was in his native Serbia.

Authorities continue to investigate.

