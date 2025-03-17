‘American Idol’s' singing garbage man Doug Kiker dies

FILE PHOTO: Doug Kiker, the singing garbage man, died at the age of 32. (Eliza Morse/ABC via Getty Images)

The man who wowed judges on “American Idol” and nicknamed the singing garbage man has died.

Doug Kiker was 32.

Kiker’s former fiancée Valerie Cook confirmed his death, as did his brother and mother, but an official cause of death was not released.

The family said on GoFundMe that his death was “completely unexpected” and that they were “completely unprepared,” and needed help “getting him home from Denver, Colorado, and being able to give the memorial that not only he but anyone deserves.”

Kiker was sent to Hollywood during the 18th season of “American Idol” by performing “Bless the Broken Road.”

He told the judges that he had no experience performing in front of an audience but did sing while holding onto the back of the garbage truck.

Kiker was eliminated in the next round, however, after performing “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

He returned during the finale to perform “Bless the Broken Road” with Rascal Flatts via a Zoom-like show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wow y’all! I can’t believe I actually got to sing with Rascal Flatts,” Kiker wrote on YouTube in May 2020. “So much has happened since my first audition y’all. I am working on putting together an album!”

A passerby noticed that Kiker didn’t look well, so they called 911 telling them that Kiker may have been experiencing a drug overdose. He was taken to a local hospital on March 5 where he died a few days later.

An investigation is ongoing.

