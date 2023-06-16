American accused of pushing 2 US tourists, killing 1 of them near castle in Germany

Neuschwanstein Castle Fussen, Germany - August 7, 2015: Beautiful view of world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle, the nineteenth-century Romanesque Revival palace built for King Ludwig II on a rugged cliff, with scenic mountain landscape near Fussen, southwest Bavaria, Germany. (bluejayphoto/Getty Images)

BERLIN — An American man was arrested in connection with the death and assault of two tourists from the United States near Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany.

The 30-year-old man reportedly pushed the two women down a steep slope, authorities said, according to The Associated Press.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon by a bridge near the castle. Police said in a statement obtained by the AP that the man met the two tourists, ages 21 and 22, on a hiking path in the area. He then lured them onto a trail that leads to a lookout point.

“The younger of the two women was attacked by the suspect,” said police spokesman Holger Stabik, according to the AP. “The older one tried to rush to her aid, was then choked by the suspect, and subsequently pushed down a slope. "

Rescue workers found both women, CBS News reported. The 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by helicopter. She died from her injuries at the hospital.

The 22-year-old woman’s condition is unknown as of Thursday, CBS News reported.

A U.S. Embassy spokesperson in Berlin told CBS News that they are “aware of an incident involving multiple individuals.” They declined to provide additional information but are communicating with German authorities.

Neither the name of the suspect nor the names of the two women have been released.

Neuschwanstein Castle is in Schwangau, Germany, in southern Bavaria. The castle, which is a popular tourist attraction, was commissioned by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in 1869. Construction on the castle stopped at Ludwig’s death in 1886.