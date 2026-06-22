Aldi follows trend; offers limited-edition blind boxes

FILE PHOTO: Aldi is jumping on the blind box trend and will be offering free, limited supply blind boxes.

Aldi aficionados will be able to hop on the blind box trend, no cart quarter needed.

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The discount grocery store chain is rolling out the ALDI Blind Box for a limited time.

But the boxes won’t be available in the store’s “aisle of shame.” Instead, quick-fingered shoppers will have to log into the Aldi Blind Box website every day this week at noon ET to get their chance to receive the curated box of items for free.

The boxes will be themed for snacks, fiber, protein and even a mystery box.

“The ALDI Blind Box taps into the excitement our fans already feel walking our aisles,” Aldi Director of Communications, Bridget Kozlowski, said in a news release. “Our shoppers come to ALDI for value, but they also come for discovery. From viral ALDI Finds to tried-and-true products shoppers love to tell their friends about, people love the thrill of discovering something new here. With surprise unboxings more popular than ever, this is our way of helping customers discover even more favorites.”

The promotion runs from June 22 to 25 and will be available for a limited time each day on a first-come, first-served basis, the company said.

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