The Alarm frontman Mike Peters dies after Richter’s syndrome diagnosis

Mike Peters of the Alarm performs at Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms on June 07, 2023 in Portsmouth, England. Peters passed away at the age 66 after being diagnosed with Richter's syndrome.

Mike Peters, the frontman for the Welsh band The Alarm, has died at the age of 66.

Peters’ death was announced by the charity Love Hope Strength, which he formed with his wife.

The singer was diagnosed 30 years ago with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, then in 2005, with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). It came back in 2015, but went into remission, the BBC reported. However, he was recently undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of lymphoma that forced him to cancel a U.S. tour last year, Sky News reported.

He had been scheduled to fly to Chicago to embark on the tour when Peters found a large, swollen gland on his neck five days before the trip. He said it was “a bolt out of the blue.”

Doctors said it was Richter’s syndrome, or when CLL morphs into a more aggressive form of lymphoma.

The Alarm was founded in 1981 during the punk era and made the top 20 with the album “Sixty Eight Guns” within two years of forming, the BBC reported.

Peters was working in a supermarket’s computer department when he started the band The Toilets in 1977. There were several changes to the original band, including the name and the addition of guitarist Dave Sharp.

Eventually, The Alarm went on to sell five million records and became the first Welsh performers since Tom Jones and Bonnie Tyler to take on America, the BBC reported. They opened for U2 during the 1983 U.S. Tour.

The Alarm also toured with Bob Dylan and Queen over the years.

When Peters left The Alarm in 1991, he went on to work with The Poets of Justice and in 1999, performed with Billy Duffy from The Cult to create the band Coloursound.

Peters reformed The Alarm in 2000 and played with Big Country starting in 2011.

Through the charity Love Hope Strength Foundation, he, along with his wife, recruited bone marrow donors during live shows.

Peters also raised money by performing in unusual venues, including on Mt. Kilimanjaro and walking concerts between cancer wards in Wales, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He was made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2019 for his work in cancer care.

Peters leaves behind his wife and two sons, Sky News reported.

