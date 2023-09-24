Alabama woman accused of possessing half-pound of meth, fentanyl

Meth seized: Authorities in Alabama seized a half-pound of methamphetamine and fentanyl during a raid on Friday. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FLORENCE, Ala. — An Alabama woman is accused of drug possession after officers found a half-pound of methamphetamine in a Florence residence, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Rachel Nicole Johnson, of Florence, was arrested on Friday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was arrested after deputies executed an arrest warrant at a residence on County Road 6, WHNT-TV reported.

Deputies said the warrant was obtained due to alleged drug dealing by a person or persons living at the residence, according to the television station.

The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force and the sheriff’s office worked with the Florence Police Department and the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office on the case.

According to a news release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Johnson pleaded guilty in April 2018 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in northern Mississippi. At the time, she was sentenced to 84 months in custody, followed by three years of supervised release.

Latest trending news:
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!