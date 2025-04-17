Florida State University shooting: 5 dead, 4 injured

Active shooter reported An active shooter has been reported at the student union at Florida State University in Tallahassee. (Google Maps/Google)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Officials at Florida State University have sent an alert to students and staff saying that there is an active shooter in the area of the Student Union.

Update 1:25 p.m. ET April 17: Our sister station WFTV reported five people are dead and four were injured, according to law enforcement, who also said there were two shooters. One of the shooters is dead and the other is in custody, WFTV reported.

It is unclear if the shooter who was killed is among the number of those killed.

Update 1:17 p.m. ET April 17: Police have a suspect in custody.

Update 1:10 p.m. ET April 17: This is not the first time the campus has been the target of a school shooting. Three people were shot - two students and an employee - on Nov. 20, 2014. A gunman opened fire at the campus library just after midnight. At the time 300 to 400 students were inside studying for finals.

The gunman was shot and killed by police. No students died in that attack.

Update 12:59 p.m. ET April 17: Students who had been sheltering in place have left buildings with their hands above their heads.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said it is “receiving and caring for patients.”

“At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share,” a spokesperson said. “However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected.”

Update 12:47 p.m. ET April 17: All events and classes on campus tonight have been canceled. Those who are not already on campus are being told not to travel to the university.

Update 12:40 p.m. ET April 17: At least four people were taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on their conditions or what their injuries were.

Original report: FSU has activated its FSU Alert Emergency Notification & Warning System.

Police are on the Tallahassee campus and people there are being told to seek shelter and wait for further instructions.

Some schools near the campus are under lockdown, the Leon County School District spokesperson told WCTV, but specific schools were not provided.

