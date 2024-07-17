76th Emmy Awards nominations announced; see the list of nominees

Emmy Awards FILE PHOTO: Emmy statuette at the 71st Emmy Awards Preview Day at Microsoft Theater on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale announced the television shows, limited series and actors that are the considered among the best.

The previous Emmy Awards ceremony was held in January and had been delayed because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes, so there has been a short turnaround between ceremonies, The New York Times reported.

The shows aired between June 2023 and May 2024, according to Emmy officials.

The 76th Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 15. No host has been named, the newspaper reported.

Here are the nominees:

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Progam

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Lead Actor in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer

Richard Gadd

Jon Hamm

Tom Hollander

Andrew Scott

Lead Actress in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster

Brie Larson

Juno Temple

Sofia Vergara

Naomi Watts

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston

Carrie Coon

Maya Erskine

Anna Sawai

Imelda Staunton

Reese Witherspoon

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba

Donald Glover

Walton Goggins

Gary Oldman

Hiroyuki Sanada

Dominic West

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry

Larry David

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jermy Allen White

D’Pharaoh Woon-a-tai

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Selena Gomez

Maya Rudolph

Jean Smart

Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

