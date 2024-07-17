76th Emmy Awards nominations announced; see the list of nominees

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale announced the television shows, limited series and actors that are the considered among the best.
The previous Emmy Awards ceremony was held in January and had been delayed because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes, so there has been a short turnaround between ceremonies, The New York Times reported.
The shows aired between June 2023 and May 2024, according to Emmy officials.
The 76th Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 15. No host has been named, the newspaper reported.
Here are the nominees:
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Progam
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Lead Actor in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer
- Richard Gadd
- Jon Hamm
- Tom Hollander
- Andrew Scott
Lead Actress in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster
- Brie Larson
- Juno Temple
- Sofia Vergara
- Naomi Watts
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston
- Carrie Coon
- Maya Erskine
- Anna Sawai
- Imelda Staunton
- Reese Witherspoon
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba
- Donald Glover
- Walton Goggins
- Gary Oldman
- Hiroyuki Sanada
- Dominic West
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry
- Larry David
- Steve Martin
- Martin Short
- Jermy Allen White
- D’Pharaoh Woon-a-tai
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson
- Ayo Edebiri
- Selena Gomez
- Maya Rudolph
- Jean Smart
- Kristen Wiig
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
